PASIGHAT, 1 Oct: ICDS DD M Gao lauded the CDPOs, anganwadi workers (AWW), and “all members of team ICDS of East Siang district for successful implementation of Poshan Maah.”

Addressing a divisional level review meeting on the implementation of the Poshan Maah programme here on Friday, Gao urged the health workers to “continue their hard work with same spirit for the smooth functioning of all anganwadi centres, and proper implementation of women and child welfare schemes in the district. (DIPRO)