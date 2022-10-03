People of Panging, Kebang circles take ‘climate action pledge’

PANGIN, 2 Oct: The residents of 18 villages in Panging and Kebang circles of Siang district during special gram sabhas on Sunday took a ‘five-point climate action pledge’, marking Gandhi Jayanti, and in view of the adverse effects of climate change on the state’s fragile ecosystems.

The pledge was taken based on the Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration on Climate Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh.

The villagers will launch a ‘climate action campaign’, focusing on promoting climate resilient development “under the Pakke Declaration, whilst adjusting the individual lifestyles under the Lifestyles for Environment campaign.”

The special gram sabha in Pangin circle also witnessed a ‘social audit-cum-awareness programme’ on line departments and government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, the MGNREGA, the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Grameen), the Chief Minister Arunachal Arogya Yojana, and the National Food Security Act. (DIPRO)