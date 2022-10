DOIMUKH, 2 Oct: Sixteen homemakers, along with members of SHGs participated in a training programme on preparing, processing, packaging, and preserving pickles, organised at Midpu-I here in Papum Pare district on Sunday by Jo’s Kitchen, in collaboration with Care Club and others.

Teri Yajo, a young entrepreneur engaged in catering service at Jo’s Kitchen, and Care Club member Techi Kokololo imparted the training.

Certificates were later given to the trainees.