Protest staged over summons served to AAC c’person

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: A large crowd, mostly comprising women, protested outside the women police station here on Friday against the issuing of a summons to the chairperson of the Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC), Toko Sheetal.

The protesters alleged that Sheetal “is being framed in a false case with the intention to harass by the state government.”

 Sheetal is currently in New Delhi, staging a dharna, seeking a CBI inquiry into alleged corruption by the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

In the summons, she has been asked to appear before the police before 11 October.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR