Protest staged over summons served to AAC c’person

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: A large crowd, mostly comprising women, protested outside the women police station here on Friday against the issuing of a summons to the chairperson of the Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC), Toko Sheetal.

The protesters alleged that Sheetal “is being framed in a false case with the intention to harass by the state government.”

Sheetal is currently in New Delhi, staging a dharna, seeking a CBI inquiry into alleged corruption by the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

In the summons, she has been asked to appear before the police before 11 October.