ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: Arun-achal Pradesh State Information Commissioner (SIC) Gumjum Haider, who is on a study tour, met his Punjab counterpart Suresh Singh in Chandigarh on Friday.

They held wide-ranging discussions on issues pertaining to the information commissions of different states of the country.

Singh informed that “Punjab being a big state, the SIC takes up around 7,500 cases per year and conducts cases on a regular basis.”