Singla takes stock of schools’ functioning

LONGDING, 7 Oct: Education Commissioner Padmini Singla took stock of the functioning of the schools and the implementation of the schemes under the education department, during a two-day visit to Longding district, starting Thursday.

On the first day, she visited the DC office, and then, along with DC Bani Lego and other officers, visited the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here.

On Friday, she visited the government secondary school in Tissa, the government primary school in Longding, and the GHSS in Kanubari, in the company of Kanubari ADC Techu Aran and other officials.

During her visit, she interacted with the students and faculty members, and urged the students to “refrain from making excuses and efficiently and productively use modern ICT and digital platforms as aids in their studies.”

She advised the teachers to use “new, innovative strategies to make the process of teaching and learning more interesting and productive,” and urged the DDSE, the district administration, parents, CBOs, and teachers to ensure improvement of the educational scenario in the district.

“It is imperative that the educational sector improves, and its outcome depends on collective cooperation and initiative,” she said, and suggested conducting counselling programmes for the students to make them aware of the opportunities and options in different streams.

The commissioner gave assurance that all possible help would be provided to develop the district’s education sector. (DIPRO)