Guv pays tributes to air warriors

SHILLONG, 7 Oct: Governor BD Mishra laid a wreath at the Vayu Yodha Sthal at the eastern air command (EAC) headquarters here in Meghalaya on Friday, on the eve of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Day.

As a tribute to the IAF martyrs, he wrote: “With great respect and pride, I salute you, the bravehearts, for your sacrifice for the nation.”

Mishra expressed gratitude to the eastern air command for providing assistance to Arunachal Pradesh, particularly during natural calamities and medical emergencies.

He expressed confidence that the IAF, which is celebrating the 90th IAF Day, “will continue to defend every inch of our motherland and instil a sense of security and pride among the citizens of our frontier states.”

The governor visited the EAC headquarters and interacted with senior IAF officers. Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, briefed the governor about the EAC and its defence capabilities. (Raj Bhavan)