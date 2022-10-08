Dani Kunia scholarships awarded

ZIRO, 7 Oct: Dani Kunia Academic Excellence Scholarships, instituted by the Dani Kunia Foundation, were awarded to 12 meritorious students of arts, science and commerce streams of the Dani Kunia GHSS here in Lower Subansiri district.

The awardees have excelled in the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, 2021-2022, conducted by the CBSE.

The scholarships were awarded during a function organised jointly by the Apatani Career Guidance Forum, the Dani Kunia Foundation and the authorities of the Dani Kunia Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime exhorted the students to work hard to achieve their cherished dreams, while Dani Kunia Foundation chairman Dani Salu advised the students to be sincere and disciplined.

He lauded the Apatani Career Guidance Forum for conducting career counselling and guiding the youths of the Tanw community.

The annual scholarships are awarded since 2019-20 to the first three rank holders of all the three streams of the school. The amounts of the scholarships are Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 for the first, second and third ranked students, respectively.