ZPM seeks protection of Chimpu CHC

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: Batt-Ganga ZPM Taro Tagia on Friday appealed to the health department, the capital administration and the state government to initiate immediate measures to protect the Chimpu community health centre (CHC) here, where a portion of a building is on the verge of collapse.

Tagia informed the media that, due to a landslide triggered by heavy downpour, the rear portion of the CHC “has been affected consecutively for two years.”

“Due to heavy rainfall for the last three days, the soil of one corner of one side of the community hall has been washed away; a few portions have already collapsed, and are threatening the life and property of the health centre,” he said.

“I am surprised to know that, even after the DPR submitted last year, the fund for the protection of the health centre has not been given. This is despite the fact that the government is prioritising the health and education sectors,” he said.

Tagia appealed to the ICR deputy commissioner and the authority of the health department to visit the CHC “and take precautionary measures and protection works, so that any untoward incident does not take place in future.”

Gram Panchayat Chairperson Nabam Yajo and local leaders of the area accompanied the ZPM during his inspection of the CHC.