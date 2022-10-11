APSCW team visits Longding dist

LONGDING, 10 Oct: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), comprising its Vice Chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad, Member Secretary Mabi Taipodia Jini, and member Komna Moidam, visited Longding district on a two-day tour which concluded on Monday.

The team organised an awareness workshop in Kanubari on Sunday, in collaboration with the district administration and SHG Chazan.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanubari ADC Techu Aran commended the Hope Foundation and SHGs “for successful conduct of legal awareness,” and pointed out that “all women are sitting in the back row since it is engraved in our mindset that women should be behind men.

“Women must come forward and men and women must participate in such programmes, especially for women to know their rights,” the ADC added.

Tad in her address urged women “not to perceive themselves as being inferior to men or shy away from positive participation.”

Speaking on the drug menace, she said: “Women should be active. Problems like drugs menace can be controlled effectively if women participate actively against it.”

She discouraged child marriage, and urged everyone to “give importance to the education of their children to make them self-reliant and empowered.”

Tad further informed that “the APSCW has supported the proposal for increasing the marriage age of girls to 21 from 18 years.”

Speaking on trafficking, she requested all the stakeholders, especially parents and GBs, to “be very vigilant on recruitment of young girls as domestic help in pretext of job opportunity to prevent human trafficking and save girls and children from being exploited.”

“Skill development and encouragement of local products and local entrepreneurship are very important to ensure economic empowerment,” she added.

On Monday, the team organised a capacity building programme on the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) here in the headquarters.

Jini and Moidam dwelt on various nuances of human trafficking and made a presentation on “the role, responsibilities and functions of various stakeholders of the AHTU.”

Among others, the programme was attended by ADC Mirpe Tato, HoDs, DCPU members, and women’s groups. (DIPRO)