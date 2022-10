KHONSA, 10 Oct: Tirap DC Taro Mize on Monday inaugurated the ‘Unity Bridge’ here in the presence of officials and members of the Khonsa Bazaar Welfare Committee (KBWC).

The bridge has been constructed over a stream near the mosque here by volunteers under the committee’s initiative.

The DC commended the KBWC for taking the initiative to build the bridge.

KBWC president Jangan Wangsu and its secretary Sijen Pangkhu thanked “all those who contributed for construction of the bridge.” (DIPRO)