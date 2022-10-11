MoS reviews projects’ implementation

NAMSAI, 10 Oct: Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve, reviewed the progress of all the schemes launched by the central and the state governments under the aspirational district programme of the NITI Aayog in a meeting here on Monday.

He stressed on “penetration of all the government schemes into grassroots level and providing real-time data of progress made by the implementing departments.”

He emphasised on health, agriculture and education, stating that “proper awareness has to be given to the people on various central government-sponsored schemes in these sectors, so that the benefits reach the grassroots level.”

Among others, the Namsai DC and HoDs participated in the meeting.