Over 140 gms of suspected heroin seized, five arrested

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: The capital police have arrested five persons in connection with four different NDPS cases over the last week and recovered a total of 140.14 gms of suspected heroin in the process from various parts of the Itanagar Capital Region.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nabam Tajo (35), Akeng Talong (27), Duyu Payeng (27), Rosidul Haque (25), and Vijay Parang (22), the police said.

The anti-drug squad and a team from the Itanagar police station arrested Tajo from the Gohpur Tinali area on 8 October and seized 90 gms of suspected heroin from his possession.

Talong and Payeng were arrested by a team from the Banderdewa police station, led by the Naharlagun SDPO. The arrests led to the recovery of 19.92 grams of suspected heroin.

Haque was arrested by the Naharlagun police on 5 October. His arrest led to the recovery of around 7.22 grams of suspected heroin.

Parang was arrested on 3 October by the Banderdewa police, led by OC Inspector P Simi. Around 23 grams of suspected heroin was seized from him.

The operations were carried out under the supervision of Additional SP Thutan Jamba.