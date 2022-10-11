Capital police organise community outreach prog

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: The capital police, in collaboration with the NCC unit of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), organised a community outreach programme at the DNGC auditorium here on Monday, to mark the completion of 50 years of service by the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Western Range) Kime Aya explained “the trajectory of the APP,” and applauded the state police for their service in the last 50 years.

He exhorted the students to be “disciplined, inquisitive, god-fearing, and grateful.”

“Fear of god is the beginning of knowledge,” he said.

Itanagar Capital Region SP Jimmy Chiram spoke about the capital police, and elucidated “the structure of the capital police and its functioning.”

He highlighted the myriad achievements and initiatives undertaken by the capital police towards making policing people-friendly. He urged the students to abstain from drug abuse, and appealed to everyone to “have a humanitarian approach and extend a helping hand to those addicted to drugs.”

ICR Additional Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba, Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom, and DNGC Vice Principal Dr Kumar Tok also spoke.