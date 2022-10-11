Puroiks seek school, anganwadi centre

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: The All Puroik Welfare Society (APWS) has sought establishment of a pre-primary school and an anganwadi centre in Upper Tippi in West Kameng district.

In a representation to the SJETA director, the APWS on Monday sought construction of a pre-primary school in Upper Tippi Puroik Kabuang in Bhalukpong circle, and an anganwadi centre in the same area.

It further sought “settlement of the three recently released domestic bonded labourer families, who have been released from Khazalang village, in Upper Tippi under the APWB fund.”