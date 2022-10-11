Law college students wade through sludge to sit for exam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: The students of the Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College in Jote had to wade through sludge caused by heavy rainfall and landslides to write their internal exam on Monday.

Reportedly, the bus that was taking the students to the college got stuck in Jote.

The exam was scheduled to be held from 10-12 October, but it is learnt that the college authorities have postponed it for two days and have rescheduled it from 12 October, in view of the situation.

Students were seen with their feet smudged in mud, making their way to the college.

When contacted, Doimukh PWD Division Executive Engineer Byabang Tugu informed that “More than forty percent of the entire road work in the Itanagar to Jote

two lane state highway has been completed. However, due to incessant rainfall this year, we could not speed up the work and it had to be halted.”

He also cited other reasons, such as delay in shifting of electric poles and water pipelines, behind the delay.

The EE said that the 20-kilometre stretch from Itanagar to Jote is expected to be completed by March 2023. The deadline for its completion is August 2023.

Tugu informed that the road had been planned to be completed by December this year, and added that “we are going ahead with our work” while the cases involving the affected landowners are still pending in the court.

Work on the two-lane road from Itanagar to Jote had started in October 2021. The contract has been allotted to Gujarat-based Bhimji Pvt Ltd, and is being executed by the Doimukh PWD division.