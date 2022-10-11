Businessman shot dead by suspected NSCN (K-YA) militants in Longding

ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: Suspected NSCN (K-YA) militants gunned down a businessman in Longding district, the police said on Monday.

Atar Singh Sharma, the businessman, who hailed from Haryana, was shot dead by a group of NSCN (K-YA) militants from point blank range at around 5 pm on Sunday, Longding Police Station OC O Lego said.

The police have arrested a person in this connection and interrogation is going on to unearth the modus operandi of the killing, the OC said.

Longding Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego while confirming the incident said that Sharma, who was doing business in Longding for the past 40 years, was in his shop when a few rounds were shot at him by operatives of the militant outfit.

Sharma was immediately taken to the community health centre, where he was declared dead.

Reportedly, the insurgent group was demanding money from the deceased, the OC said, adding that a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the rebels and investigation is on. (PTI)