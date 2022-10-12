RGU observes World Mental Health Day

RONO HILLS, 11 Oct: The psychology department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here, in collaboration with the Northeast centre of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, observed the World Mental Health Day with a two-day programme which concluded on Tuesday.

The theme of the programme was ‘Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority’.

“On the first day, outreach programmes were conducted at Good Shepherd School, Papu Nallah, and Don Bosco School, Midpu, with a wide range of activities, including skit play, dance, interactive session, and technical session on awareness of mental health and stress management techniques by the faculties and students of both the departments,” the university informed in a press release.

On Tuesday, a poster-making competition was organised.

Addressing the valedictory function, RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra highlighted “the importance of mental health at every stage of life, from childhood to old age.”

He encouraged the departments to conduct more such outreach programmes “as it would be beneficial in spreading awareness on mental health and help-seeking behaviour and break down the stigma in the state.”

Certified clinical psychologist Oyin Mibang demonstrated numerous stress management techniques.