ECHO India proposes partnership with state NHM

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Oct: A delegation of non-profit organisation Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes

(ECHO) India, which facilitates accessibility to healthcare and healthcare education throughout the country, on Tuesday submitted a proposal for partnership with the state’s National Health Mission (NHM) to Health Minister Alo Libang during the latter’s visit to the TRIHMS here.

The proposal is aimed at strengthening the state’s healthcare system through capacity building.

ECHO India associate president Dr Sandeep Bhalla explained to the minister how the organisation’s “hub and spoke model can strengthen the state’s healthcare system and support the mission of health and family welfare.”

Approving the proposal, Libang highlighted “the mission of health and family welfare that facilitates improvement of the health status in the state, along with people’s participation,” and added that “its mission also includes making healthcare facilities available.”

ECHO India proposes to set up hubs in East Siang and East Kameng districts within October, the state NHM informed in a release.

The ECHO India delegation also met Health & Family Welfare Special Secretary Vivek HP, State NHM Mission Director Liyon Borang, TRIHMS Director TRIHMS Dr Moji Jini, and other officials of the health department.