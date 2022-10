Governor BD Mishra released a book titled The McMahon Line – A Century of Discord, authored by former Arunachal Pradesh governor JJ Singh, at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, in the presence of Padma Shri awardee author Mamang Dai, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, DCM Chowna Mein, and others. The book highlights the evolution of the Indo-Tibetan boundary, and analyses the nuances of British India’s Indo-Tibet policy. (Raj Bhavan)