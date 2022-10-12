Taki performs ‘bhumi puja’ for palm oil unit

ROING, 11 Oct: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki on Monday performed a ‘bhumi puja’ for 3F Oil Palm’s integrated palm oil processing unit here in Lower Dibang Valley district.

3F Oil Palm has pledged to invest Rs 250 crore to set up one of the largest and state-of-the-art integrated palm oil factory in Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Taki advised the farmers and the company to work together to improve the palm oil farmers’ prospects.

“You are dependent on each other, so you have to clear all the doubts, believe in each other, and help one another to make the venture a success,” the minister said.

MLA Gabriel D Wangsu advised the farmers to “understand, imbibe and spread the knowledge gained about the benefits of oil palm cultivation in the region to other farmers.”

He said that the state government has been promoting oil palm cultivation in the region and has encouraged setting up of processing plants “after thorough deliberation and taking into consideration the varied conditions and socioeconomic factors.”

3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd acquired 120 acres of land for the project in February this year. All necessary approvals and statutory clearances pertaining to the land have also been obtained.

The integrated palm oil project will consist of a state-of-the-art palm oil factory (processing and refining plant), a zero discharge effluent plant, a power plant based on palm waste, and other buildings and godowns.

The factory is set to be developed in two phases. Phase 1 is expected to be commissioned by September 2023. Phase 1 of the project is expected to generate employment for over 300 local people.

“We are very delighted and excited about our upcoming integrated palm oil factory in Arunachal Pradesh. Since the plantations are at a nascent stage, our factory will be running at extremely low capacity utilisation,” 3F Oil Palm Ltc CEO Sanjay Goenka said.

Among others, MLAs Gum Tayeng and Mutchu Mithi, ZPC Tony Borang, Agriculture Director Anong Lego, and DC Soumya Saurabh were present on the occasion.