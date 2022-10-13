CBC conducts outreach prog on AKAM

ITANAGAR, 12 Oct: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) regional office in Itanagar has conducted a mini integrated communication and outreach programme on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 8 years of seva, sushasan and gareeb kalyan and vision [email protected]’ at Nichipu children foundation school here on Wednesday.

CBC RO head of office Rakesh Doley spoke at length about the theme of the programme.

“AKAM is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements,” said Doley.

He further said that under the Vision [email protected], government is in the process of preparing an ‘Action Plan and vision document’ which will guide India attaining new heights of prosperity by its 100th year of independence in 2047.

Nichipu Children Foundation School principal Dr. Praveen Francis was also present.