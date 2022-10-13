Prize distribution function held

DOIMUKH, 12 Oct: The winners of intra-school patriotic song and elocution competitions which was recently organized by Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD)’s North East regional centre at Rajiv Gandhi University’s Rono Hills campus, were awarded prizes during a function held at GHSS here on Wednesday.

Yami Leriak (class 11) bagged the first prize in the singing competition, while the second and third prizes were bagged by Jipan Bulo and Toku Nejar (both class 9) respectively.

In the elocution competition, Lokam Opra (class 12) bagged the first prize. The second and third prizes went to Techi Chada and Likha Yeyer of the same class.

Attending the function, RGU joint registrar Dr. David Pertin advised the students to follow Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of truth and non-violence.

Coordinator, RGNIYD, NER Centre, RGU campus Dr. Kottu Sekhar, GHSS Doimukh principal Mokir Kamki, GHSS Doimukh vice principal Aisena Tang and training associate of RGNIYD, NER Centre, RGU KK Ngiimei campus also spoke.