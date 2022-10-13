Training on scientific method of citrus cultivation held

AYENG, 12 Oct: A total of 59 farmers underwent training on ‘Scientific method of cultivation of citrus in hilly region of Arunachal Pradesh’ here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

The training is organized under project ‘Arik Abik Lunom -Mobile Based Agro Advisory Services in Arunachal Pradesh’ which is implemented by the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Central Agricultural University, Pasighat in collaboration with Digital India Corporation (DIC), ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), GoI.

The project is aimed at providing right information at right time and empowering the farmers in taking informed decisions to enhance their livelihood through mobile based agro advisory services in local dialect. The project is being implemented in nine districts of Arunachal Pradesh viz. East Siang, West Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Siang, Siang, Lepa Rada, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Shi Yomi districts.

CHF, CAU, Pasighat Dean Dr. B. N. Hazarika and agro-associate (horticulture) Navya Vishweshwar Bhat imparted the training.

The programme was coordinated by CHF associate professor Dr. Saroj Kumar Pattanaaik, CHF, CAU, Pasighat department of NRM assistant professor Dr. Punabati Heisnam and was attended by GS Naksa Perme of Ayeng village.

During the training, farmers were explained about the scientific method of cultivation of citrus and management of citrus decline especially, Khasi mandarin. The resource persons explained to them about the treatment and scientific management of citrus trees for increase in quality yield for better marketing and profit by the farmers.