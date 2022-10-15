2 youths go missing in Sino-India border in Anjaw

ITANAGAR, 14 Oct: Two youths of Duiliang village in Goiliang circle of Anjaw district have reportedly gone missing from an area along the Sino-India border in Chaglagam.

Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu had gone to Chaklagam area in search of medicinal herbs on 19 August this year, Tikro’s younger brother Dishanso Chikro told this daily over telephone.

As per reliable sources, Chikro said, the missing youths were last seen close to the LAC in Chaglagam by some fellow villagers on 24 August. Since then, the whereabouts of the duo are not known, he said.

“We have tried our level best to trace and find them, but in vain. We have searched them at many places as well as other possible places, but were unable to trace them till date,” Chikro said.

The family members and relatives suspect that they might have crossed the LAC inadvertently and were detained by China’s People’s Liberation Army.

An FIR regarding the missing persons was lodged at the Khupa police station on 9 October.

Chikro appealed to the police to look into the matter seriously and take necessary steps to trace the missing persons as soon as possible.

He said that he has informed Hayuliang MLA Dasunglu Pul also about the matter.