ITANAGAR, 14 Oct: Governor BD Mishra on Friday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Chindang festival of the Sajolang community, and expressed hope that the festival would usher in good harvest, prosperity, and happiness for all.

In his message, the governor urged the indigenous communities to “follow their age-old traditions and maintain the noble practices of preserving their green environment for themselves and for the future generations.” (Raj Bhavan)