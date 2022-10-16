3rd Along Aboh memorial football tourney begins

KHONSA, 15 Oct: Lapnan Football Club (FC) defeated Borduria Legends FC 7-6 via penalty shootout in the opening match of the third Along Aboh Memorial Football Tournament at Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Saturday.

PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang, who kicked off the tournament, said that organising such events “are great ways to pay tribute to a loved one.”

He lauded the organisers and the sponsor of the event, MLA Chakat Aboh, who is also the mother of Along Aboh, for giving the football players of the district a platform to show their hidden talents.

He advised the players to play the game with sportsman spirit.

All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union president Doji Tana Tara highlighted the government’s job reservation policy for meritorious sportspersons in various departments, and appealed to the people of Tirap, Changlang and Longding to “cooperate with respective district administrations and not wear camouflage clothing to avoid untoward incident during counter-insurgency operation carried out by security forces.”

Thirty-one teams from different parts of Tirap district are participating in the tournament, informed organising committee secretary Menwang Hakhun.

The winning team will be awarded Rs 1 lakh, while the runners-up will be given Rs 50,000. Rs 10,000 each will be awarded to the best player, the best goalkeeper and the highest scorer, Hakhun said.

The tournament is being organised under the aegis of the Dadam Youth Association, in collaboration with the district’s sports department.

On 16 October, Bera FC will play against Field Colony at 11 am, before Borduria Youth Association take on Fozo Sporting Club at 1:30 pm.

Besides Aboh, DC Taro Mize, SP Kardak Riba, 36 Bn CRPF CO Pawan Kumar Singh, and Dadam ZPM Jamwang Lowang witnessed the inaugural match. (DIPRO)