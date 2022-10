LEKHI VILLAGE, 15 Oct: Over 60 NSS volunteers along with 10 faculty members of Arunodaya University here on Saturday participated in a cleanliness drive and collected approximately 80 kgs of plastic waste from the university’s campus and Upper Lekhi village.

The cleanliness drive was conducted as part of the union sports & youth affairs ministry’s ‘Clean India’ campaign.

The drive was headed by Arunodaya University NSS Chairman Prof VN Sharma.