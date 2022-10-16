Legal awareness prog organised

JAIRAMPUR, 15 Oct: A legal awareness programme themed ‘Know your rights and fight for your rights’ was conducted by local NGO HOPE Foundation, in collaboration with the district administration, under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), here in Changlang district on Saturday.

During the programme, which saw the participation of members of women’s groups, civil society bodies, government departments, and others, APSCW Vice Chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad exhorted the Tangsa Welfare Society (Women) to “be an example of unity not only in Changlang district but in the entire state.”

“It is a very positive aspect that there are very few cases of polygamy in the district, and I congratulate the Tangsa society for it,” Tad said.

Expressing concern over the drug menace, she urged senior citizens, intellectuals and women’s organisations to “work on a mission mode and save the legacy and culture of our society by safeguarding the youths from drug menace.”

“Women have a great role in managing the home and society. To save your house, district and state is in our hands. The role of women is very diverse. It keeps changing with issues and problems. As mothers, we have the power to mould the future of the society,” she said.

Tad advised the people to ensure that their children are not victimised. “It is very saddening to know that our young girls are lured for jobs outside and get trafficked. So I request you all to kindly keep a record of our children and youths in each village,” she said, adding that, “unless criminals are not given exemplary punishment, crimes will keep rising.”

She also advised the women to adopt entrepreneurship and become economically empowered.

Jairampur ADC K Tikhak said: “While the IT sector has brought in a lot of development, there also exist incidences of fake companies recruiting our youths through internet, and along with it there is every possibility of human trafficking.”

Nampong SDO Idam Bagra spoke on ‘awareness on drugs and substance abuse’, while Manmao CDPO Nemkoo Kimsing and advocate Rukmini Linggi presented talks on ‘good parenting skills’ and ‘crimes against women’.

APSCW Member Secretary Mabi Taipodia Jini made a presentation on ‘The role and functions of the APSCW and human trafficking’. (DIPRO)