SAD 2.0 camps organised

SAKYUR, 15 Oct: As many as 580 villagers from Sakyur, Thongleng, Thrillam and nearby hamlets benefitted from services provided by various government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp held here in Tawang district on Saturday.

SAD 2.0 has replaced the Sarkar Aapke Dwar programme, and is aimed at ensuring that every eligible beneficiary gets the benefits of government schemes at their doorstep and no one is left behind in the queue by 2023.

The camp was inaugurated by EAC Choiki Dondup, in the presence of Lungla CO Nawang Thutan, and others.

In Tirap district, over 600 people from Khimiyang, Yatdam and nearby villages benefitted from a SAD 2.0 camp and a free health camp organised by the district administration and the 9th Assam Rifles in Khimiyang on Friday.

Besides carrying out routine health check-ups, patients suffering from various ailments were treated by medical specialists.

Every department in the district provided their services to the people during the SAD camp.

In Banderdewa, 3,481 beneficiaries were provided services by more than 40 government departments during the SAD 2.0 camp. Banderdewa ZPM Biri Taming inaugurated the camp, in the presence of a host of government officers, including ADC Jiken Bomjen. (DIPROs)