ROING, 15 Oct: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) on Saturday donated two ambulances to Longding district as part of the NHPC’s corporate social responsibility initiative.

The keys to the ambulances were handed over to Longding DMO Dr Worar Taku in a function here.

The DMO commended the Roing-based NHPC and its Executive Director Janesh Sahni for their initiative to help the people of the district.