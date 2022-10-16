Impart quality education, MLA urges teachers

MIRBUK, 15 Oct: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong called upon the teaching community to “impart quality education and motivate the students for physical fitness and personality development.”

He was addressing the teachers and students of the government secondary school (GSS) here in East Siang district on Friday, after inaugurating the newly constructed main gate of the school.

“Teachers are looked upon as role models by children, and they play an important role in shaping students’ characters and building a value-based society,” the MLA said, and reiterated that “the students should be disciplined, punctual and attentive in studies.”

The gate was constructed by the school authority with contributions from the teachers, staffers, and alumni.

“Proper infrastructure was essential for creating a favourable educational environment for the schoolchildren,” the MLA said.

DDSE Odhuk Tabing also stressed on “discipline, teaching excellence, innovative teaching practices, institutional leadership, and creativity.”

GSS Headmistress Opet Padung presented a report on the academic excellence and functioning of the school. (DIPRO)