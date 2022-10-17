Orgs call off sit-in protest, say firm on demands

ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: Members of the Arunachal Bachao Andolan Committee (ABAC) and the Capital Complex Youth Welfare Association ended their three-day sit in protest at the tennis court here on Sunday.

Speaking with this daily, ABAC spokesperson Taw Paul said that two organisations are still firm on their demands.

“We demand immediate arrest of Akhilesh Pratap Singh from ‘ News Eye India’ and for seeking probe by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, he said.

He said there is probability of law and order issues occurring in the coming days.

Advocate SD Loda, and Sol Dodum, among others, participated in the closing part of the sit-in protest.