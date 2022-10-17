Seya Veteran win football championship

DEED, 16 Oct: Seya Veteran FC beat Deed Legends FC 2-1 in the final and became champion of the first Deed-Pistana Veteran Football Championship here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

Seya team’s Likaha Subaan gave his team an early lead with a beautiful header in the first half.

Deed Legends equalised it immediately after the beginning of the second through striker Toko Chada.

Licha Rukpa scored the second goal for Seya FC, which later turned out to be the match winner.

Deed Legends created many scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them.

John Neelam of Deed Legends emerged as the highest scorer with eight goals.

Licha Labo was adjudged the best goalkeeper, while Toko Mej of Deed Legends was declared the best player of the tournament.

Rs 5,000 each was given to the highest scorer, the best goalkeeper and the best player of the tournament, along with trophies.

The winner and runners-up were awarded cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively

Addressing the closing ceremony, Lower Subansiri ZPC Likha Sangchhore encouraged the veterans to play regularly to maintain good health, while Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries secretary-general Toko Tatung highlighted the importance of sports.

He commended Deeds Legends captain John Neelam, who is one of the AIFF’s Grassroots Football Development Committee members, for taking part in the championship to encourage the young players in sports.

Pistana CO Nikrun Bui also witnessed the match.