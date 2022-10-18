2 IRBn personnel arrested with drug

ITANAGAR, 17 Oct: The capital police have arrested two IRBn personnel and seized suspected heroin weighing 142.18 grams from their possession.

The arrest was made by a police team comprising DSP Dekio Gumja, Itanagar PS OC Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, SI Sushant Saurabh Jha, and Constables Kanto Samyor, Lucky Tacho and DJ Boruah on 15 October from Chandannagar area.

The arrestees have been identified as Prem Dorjee and Yom Tape, belonging to the 4th IRBn and the 5th IRBn, respectively. They had been posted at the security cell in Itanagar.

Based on inputs, the police team intercepted the duo in Chandannagar during a drug delivery.

The arrests and seizure were made in the presence of Itanagar EAC Aying Perme and NDPS Special Magistrate (J) Oli Koyu.

A case [u/s 21 (b)/27 A/29 NDPS Act] has been registered and investigation is underway, the police said.