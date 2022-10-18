Optimistic about seeing Arunachali athletes in Olympic 2032: Tedir

ZIRO, 17 Oct: “I am quite optimistic that Arunachali athletes would represent India in the 2032 Olympic Games and bring laurels to the nation and the state,” said Education Minister and Arunachal Olympic Association president Taba Tedir here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

During a review meeting held at the district secretariat here to discuss the modalities of conducting the prestigious Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament, Tedir informed that, during the recently held National Games, Arunachali athletes pocketed six gold medals and one silver medal.

“With our sporting plans and perspectives moving in the right direction, and our athletes and sportspersons excelling at the national games, I don’t see any reason why our athletes cannot represent India in the Olympics and win medals for the country,” he said, adding that the youths should take up sports seriously as sports instil mental strength and physical growth, and weans the youths away from drugs, alcohol and other intoxicating substances.

The 19th edition of the Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament will be conducted here from 5 to 14 December. Fourteen teams and 300 footballers from across the state are participating.

Agriculture Minister and local MLA Tage Taki spoke about the modalities to conduct the tournament successfully, and suggested forming sub-committees “for flawless and smooth conduct of the tourney.”

Meanwhile, Taki was appointed as the organising chairman and Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime as the organising secretary of the tournament.

Informing that 30 football players from Lower Subansiri district have been absorbed in various government jobs in the youth affairs & sports department, “which is the highest in the state,” Arunachal Football Association vice president Likha Tapu informed that Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently approved “six futsals for the state, in which Ziro is also one of them.”

The meeting was attended also by HoDs and members of the Lower Subansiri Football Association. (DIPRO)