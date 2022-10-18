St Judes among India’s top 10 best NGOs to work for

MUMBAI, 17 Oct: St Jude India ChildCare Centres (St Judes) has once again been recognised among “India’s top 10 best NGOs to work for-2022,” according to a release from St Judes.

The recognition comes from Great Place to Work, the global authority in creating, assessing and identifying the best workplaces the world over.

“We have now received this coveted recognition four times in a row. This year, we have also been recognised amongst the top 50 mid-size India’s best workplaces for women-2022 by the Great Place to Work Institute,” the release said.

“St Jude India ChildCare Centres (St Judes) provides a ‘home away from home’ for children undergoing cancer treatment. These children, accompanied by their parents, come from small villages and distant towns where medical treatment for cancer is not available.

“St Judes provides free accommodation and holistic support to these children to improve their chances of surviving the disease and leading a full, healthy, happy life,” it said, adding that St Judes currently has 39 centres with 492 family units in nine cities: Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Vellore, Guwahati, Delhi, and Varanasi.