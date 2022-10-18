HAWAI, 17 Oct: Heads of departments (HoD), ZPC Sohai Ama, and member secretaries of gram panchayats participated in a ‘People’s plan campaign’ organised here in Anjaw district by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj from 16-17 October.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang urged the member secretaries to “conduct the gram sabha as per the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, 2018,” and instructed the officers of the line department to “be present in the sabha and take the schemes approved by the gram sabha to include in their annual plan.”

The DC encouraged the participants to “prepare for the ‘My village, my development plan’ to create need-based infrastructure in priority manner for greater benefits of people in the villages.”

He suggested to the HoDs of all departments to “properly document and submit reports on time to keep the continuity of flow of fund.”

The ZPC urged the department concerned to support the panchayats “in implementation of 29 subjects as notified by the state government and the recent standard operating procedure (SOP) for grant of 10 percent of state’s own source revenue.”

He shared his experience of the functioning of the PRIs in Sikkim, and spoke about “how Sikkim comes up with innovative solutions to everyday problems and generates own source of revenue.”

Subjects such as ‘the concept of gram sabha’, ‘power and functions of gram sabha’, ‘the SPICE model of power devolution to PRIs’, ‘convergence approaches for socioeconomic development of villages’, etc, were discussed during the programme.

Earlier, a series of block level training on the PR system, rural development programmes, SDGs, and the SPICE model of power devolution to PRIs were conducted at Hawai-Walong, Hayuliang, and Munchal for elected leaders, functionaries, and SHG leaders from 6-15 October. (DIPRO)