Police organise interaction prog with students

YINGKIONG, 17 Oct: In the run-up to the golden jubilee celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh Police’ (APP) raising day, the Upper Siang district police organised an ‘awareness-cum-interaction programme’ with the students of the Government Model College (GMC) and the JNV in Geku on Monday.

During the meet, the students were apprised of various important Acts, such as the Juvenile Justice Act, the POCSO Act, the IT Act, the NDPS Act, the Motor Vehicles Act, etc.

Apart from important legal discussions, career counselling and motivational speeches were also a major part of the interaction. The idea of “creation of subject-wise study circles in the college” was mooted and agreed upon.

GMC Principal Dr K Panyang thanked the police team for conducting the programme, saying that “such sessions would positively influence the students and motivate them to do better in their studies and eventually in choosing and excelling in their respective careers.”

The police team comprised SP Jummar Basar, DSP Tasso Kato, RI Michi Yanya, and other officials.