L/Subansiri set to roll out SAKD 2.0

ZIRO, 18 Oct: Seva Aap Ke Dwar (SAKD) 2.0, which replaces the Sarkar Aapke Dwar programme, will be rolled out from Pitapool and Depo circles in Lower Subansiri district on 21 October, DC Bamin Nime informed on Tuesday.

Directing the HoDs to submit schemes available in their departments, as well as the documents required from the beneficiaries to avail the social welfare schemes, Nime urged the HoDs and the ZPMs attending the meeting to make the programme successful.

ZPC Likha Sangchore said that villagers, particularly those residing in far-flung areas, are still ignorant of the government’s schemes and programmes for their welfare. “More extensive and intensive campaigns, involving all the stakeholders, are needed,” she said.

District Planning Officer Joram Anu made a presentation on SAKD 2.0, and informed that, “through SAKD 2.0, the state government envisions that all flagship programmes meant for the common people should reach their doorsteps by 2023 and the state should become self-reliant by 2030 through local food productions and strengthening of the stakeholders.”

The district administration will conduct a detailed survey at the grassroots level and prepare a beneficiaries’ list with Aadhar and contact numbers, which will be shared with the chief minister’s office, as well.

A ‘gaon mitra’ or ‘village friend’ will be appointed to assist the administration in creating awareness about ‘Know Your Schemes’.

The best performing gaon mitras will be rewarded, and the best performing departmental officers will be mentioned in their APARS.

The meeting was attended by all the HoDs and ZPMs of the district. (DIPRO)