State’s first chirurgiae doctor felicitated

Correspondent

DEPI, 18 Oct: Dr Tabang Nyitan, the first doctor from the state who has earned a master’s degree in chirurgiae (cardiothoracic and vascular surgery), was felicitated by the villagers of Depi in East Siang district on Tuesday.

Depi GB Talom Mibang, village secretary Tamong Mibang, banggo president Taying Gamoh and Adi Bane Kebang (Youth) leader Kaling Eko said that “Dr Nyitan’s success is not only a pride of Depi area but also pride of entire state.”

Dr Nyitan, who is presently serving as a junior consultant at New Delhi-based Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said that he has “a dream to come back to the state and serve the local people,” and advised medical students to “work an go ahead keeping a compact destination.”

The young doctor passed MBBS from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) in 2014, and worked as a general surgeon at the government medical college in Amritsar (Punjab) for three years. He also served as a senior resident doctor at the NEIGRIHMS, Shillong (Meghalaya) till 2019.

He pursued the master’s degree in chirurgiae from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Science and Dr RML Hospital in New Delhi and passed this year.