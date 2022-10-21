AAC team protesting in Delhi

ITANAGAR, 20 Oct: The members of Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC) are protesting at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the Arunachal Pradesh government over multi-crore corruption allegations, including the PDS scam.

AAC chairperson Toko Sheetal claimed that the 18-member team walked from Arunachal to New Delhi, travelling 16,400 kilometres for a month-and-a-half.

The team is in the national capital for a month. On Wednesday, about eight women reached the national capital and joined the AAC team.

“We shall continue our protest unless we get any responses from the prime minister’s office,” Sheetal said, adding that, “even if we are put behind bars, we shall continue our protest in the jail.”

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the issue, Sheetal told reporters that, “in an attempt to save the current BJP-led government in Arunachal Pradesh, the central government should not try fool the public.”

“It is the duty of the government of India to save us from China, although we look like Chinese, but we are not going there. It is the duty of the Indian government to save us,” she added.

Meanwhile, in Itanagar, people of various sections of the society are expressing support to the AAC’s protest. Earlier this week, a group of people had staged a protest against a reporter, identified as Akhilesh Pratap Singh, who is alleged to have made false allegations against Sheetal.

It is learnt that the state government has issued a show cause notice to Sheetal.

The AAC team is demanding inquiries by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI against Chief Minister Pema Khandu for alleged corruption, including in hydropower development, the APSSB job-for-cash scam, and scams in the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management & Planning Authority and 10 other departments.