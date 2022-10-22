CoSAAP mourns Potom’s demise

ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourned the demise of urban development & housing (UD&H) SE Marcony Potom.

“Late Potom was a very sincere and dedicated officer. The vacuum created in the department and the society due to his sudden demise cannot be filled soon,” the CoSAAP said in a condolence message, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

It appealed to the state government and the UD&H department to “render immediate relief services, including providing a compassionate appointment in government job to the bereaved family member of late Marcony Potom.”