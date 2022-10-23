Geotagging of water bodies needed: Mallo

TAWANG, 22 Oct: “We need to take the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) seriously, and, keeping in view the availability of water in future, geotagging of water bodies is important to check encroachment due to urbanisation,” said the central nodal officer for the ‘JSA – Catch the rain’ for Tawang district, Indra Mallo.

Mallo, who was speaking during a meeting with officers of the water resources department (WRD) and committee members of the JSA here on Saturday, also asked the officers to “encourage community participation in preserving water bodies and also water budgeting.”

She cited the example of some states where water is provided through tankers, and said that, “to check such a situation in our state in future, we have to conserve water bodies,” and asked the department to “keep updating its progress in the JSA portal.”

WRD SE S Natung said that, “so far, our state has abundance of water bodies, but a day might come when we may face acute shortage of water. Hence, keeping in view the future requirements, we have to start conserving and protecting water bodies from today itself.”

WRD EE D Bida presented a brief report on the activities carried out under the ‘JSA – Catch the rain’ programme in the district.

Other committee members also presented their reports. (DIPRO)