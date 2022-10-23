Over 150 boxers to participate in inaugural NE Zonal Sub-Jr Boys’ & Girls’ Boxing Championship

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: More than 150 boxers from seven Northeastern states, barring Tripura, will be seen in action in the inaugural North Eastern Zonal Sub-Junior Boys’ & Girls’ Boxing Championship in Dirang, West Kameng district.

The championship, starting on 27 October, is being organized by the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA), in collaboration with the sports department.

There will be a total of 112 medals (28 gold, 28 silver, 56 bronze) up for grabs in both the boys’ and the girls’ sections.

From Arunachal, 14 boys and an equal number of girls will be competing in the five-day championship.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu will inaugurate the event on 27 October. Boxing Federation of India secretary-general Hemanta Kalita is also expected to attend the inaugural ceremony, AABA secretary-general Teli Kahi informed.

He further informed that a team from the Services Sports Control Board will also be arriving in Dirang to scout for boxing talents during the championship.