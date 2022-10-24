DC expresses regret over order

ZIRO, 23 Oct: Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime on Sunday expressed regret over issuing an order “which inadvertently mentioned print media as well.”

“The said order was issued with an aim to improvise the news reporting etiquettes and standards of the local based electronic and social media journalists who had attended the official function of the kisan credit card distribution function held at the district secretariat on 19th last.

“The said order was only meant to reprise the local electronic journalists to project correct and unbiased reporting and the mention of print media was also inadvertently mentioned in the same, which is unfortunate,” he said, and added that “there was no print media journalist at the said function.”

Stating that there is no animosity between the district administration and the electronic media journalists of the district, Nime said, “Very soon the DA, in collaboration with the IPR department, will hold a joint consultative meeting with our local journalists to clear the small family misunderstanding and also conduct a media orientation session for our young journalists.”