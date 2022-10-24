Guv extends Diwali greetings

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, he conveyed greetings and gratitude to “the soldiers and each and every member of the Indian armed forces, particularly those deployed on the line of actual control in the state.”

He expressed hope that the festivity would inspire all to rise against challenges and evils and motivate all to move forward on the path of progress and success. (Raj Bhavan)