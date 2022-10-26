Awareness progs on drug abuse organised

[Karyir Riba]

ROING/NAMSAI, 25 Oct: The women’s wing of the Tayeng Welfare Society (TWS) organised awareness programmes against drugs/substance abuse and domestic violence at Bolung village in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday, and in Namsai on Sunday.

The programme in Bolung was attended by villagers, students and elders of Bolung and nearby villages.

The TWS women’s wing, led by its president Yamem Panyang Tayeng and general secretary Oter Ering Tayeng, has been actively doing its bit to contribute to the society by conducting such anti-drugs awareness campaigns to save the youths from falling prey to drug addiction. The team has been organising such awareness campaigns at various villages of Upper Siang, Dibang Valley and East Siang districts, where opium addiction is rampant, and are planning to continue its effort in the fight against drugs and other illicit substances abuse, besides domestic violence against women.

The programme in Bolung was a continuation of the TWS women’s wings’ awareness campaign which was organised a day prior at Giidi Notko in Jaipur village in Namsai district.

In Namsai, the programme was organised in collaboration with the district administration. General secretary Oter Ering Tayeng said that “the objective of the awareness programme is to fight against drugs abuse and to spread awareness about domestic violence.”

She requested all clan-based organisations, NGOs and social activists to “come forward and fight against drug abuse and domestic violence.”

TWS women’s wing president Yamem Panyang Tayeng also urged the public to fight against drug abuse and domestic violence, “as several youths are falling prey to drug abuse at an alarming rate.”

Namsai CO Indira Thamoung Riba assured to extend every support from the district administration to the women. She appealed to the public of Jaipur and nearby areas to “fight tooth and nail against the menaces of drug abuse and domestic violence in the region.”

WASE president Yamik Dulom Darang spoke about “the demerits of drug abuse,” while advocate Kangge Tayeng provided legal advice in relation to drug abuse and domestic violence. TWS women’s wing vice president Tilek Perme Tayeng spoke on domestic violence, and Binoimoti Modi Tayeng spoke on the benefits of living a drug-free life and disruption of education due to drug abuse.

A large number of people, including GBs, members of NGOs, and senior members of the TWS attended the programme.