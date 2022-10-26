APWWS members meet Dao’s relatives

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) met the younger brother and the sister-in-law of mountaineer Niku Dao here on Tuesday.

Dao and Tapi Mra, the famed mountaineer, went missing on 17 August, during their attempt to climb Mt Khyarii Satam in East Kameng district.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling informed the family members that the APWWS would do everything possible to assist the family.

Dao’s family members live in Dao village in Khenewa circle of East Kameng district.

Niku Dao, who grew up as an orphan, was the only earning member of the family.

The APWWS provided some financial assistance to the family.

Earlier this week, APWWS members had met the family members of Tapi Mra.