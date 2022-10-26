Wangchu’s mortal remains cremated

TAWANG, 25 Oct: The mortal remains of former minister Karma Wangchu were cremated on Monday afternoon at Temilo, below the Tawang monastery, amid chanting by Tawang monastery abbot Shelding Tulku Thupten Tendar Rinpoche and senior monks.

DoKAA Chairman Jambey Wangdi, Tawang Brigade Commander NM Bendigeri, SP Bomge Kamduk, and DC (i/c) Rinchin Leta laid wreaths while jawans of the Arunachal Pradesh Police presented a guard of honour to the deceased leader.

Earlier, Tashi Dhondup, the youngest son of the deceased leader, read out Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s condolence message.

Among others, MLAs Jambey Tashi, Phurpa Tsering, Dongru Siongju and Tsering Tashi, and former chief minister PK Thungon paid their last respects. (DIPRO)